First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCEF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the period.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

