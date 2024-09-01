First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FCEF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.