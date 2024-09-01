First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

