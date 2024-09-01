First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given New $23.50 Price Target at Hovde Group

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $21.00 to $23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Western Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

