Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $174.81. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.