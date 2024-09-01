Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $174.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.