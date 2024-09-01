Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $415,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FLC opened at $16.76 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

