Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,678,400 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 3,339,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,043.6 days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
Shares of FGSGF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
