Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,678,400 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 3,339,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,043.6 days.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Shares of FGSGF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

