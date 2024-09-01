Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 30,164 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises 1.3% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,403 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 847,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 178,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

