Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Prothena were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Prothena by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prothena by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prothena by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $22.27 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Prothena’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.