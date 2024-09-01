Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $22.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

