Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.38% of Solitario Resources worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

XPL opened at $0.83 on Friday. Solitario Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

