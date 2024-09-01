Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $766,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

