Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,003,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $365.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.20 and a 200-day moving average of $345.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.