Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $53.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

