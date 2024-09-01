Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 487 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

SHOP opened at $74.07 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

