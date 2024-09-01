FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. FormFactor comprises 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $723,654. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 1,146,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,685. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

