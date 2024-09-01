Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5,645.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261,677 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

