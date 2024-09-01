Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.