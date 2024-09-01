Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Forward Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

