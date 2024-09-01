Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Forward Industries Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:FORD opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.70.
Forward Industries Company Profile
