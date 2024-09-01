Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Grows Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,616,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.1 %

Sapiens International stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

