Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $215.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

