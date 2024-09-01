Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1243 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.
About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF
