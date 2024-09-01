Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

FCX stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.