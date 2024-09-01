Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $417,752,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $197,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 7,811,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,888,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

