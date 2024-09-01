FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Announces $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of XIMR stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

