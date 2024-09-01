Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 715 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $16,323.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

