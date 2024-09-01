FY2024 Earnings Forecast for National Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.10. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NA. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.33.

National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$127.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

