FY2024 EPS Estimates for Addex Therapeutics Ltd Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.77. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.90.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
