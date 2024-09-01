FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered by William Blair

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

