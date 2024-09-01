FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Guess?, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Guess? in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guess?

Guess? Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GES opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.