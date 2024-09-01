FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Guess?, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Guess? in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guess?
Guess? Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE GES opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.