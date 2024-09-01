FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $11.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$123.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE:BMO opened at C$112.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.45. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.