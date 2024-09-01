Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,222. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

