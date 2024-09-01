Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,988 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,701,000 after purchasing an additional 567,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 884,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $79.47. 279,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,185. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $79.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

