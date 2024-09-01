Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 51,249 Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BYON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 1,796,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,675.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,695 shares of company stock valued at $451,013. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYON. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYON

Beyond Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.