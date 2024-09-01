Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.32. 3,104,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.42 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.