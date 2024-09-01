Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.06. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

