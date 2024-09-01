Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.64. 10,806,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,422,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.