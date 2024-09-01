Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,055 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,819 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,987 shares of company stock worth $54,373,654 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

