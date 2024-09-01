Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 12,676,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,805,514. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

