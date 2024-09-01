Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.02 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $446,817.02 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,524,494,886.80285 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00540792 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $457,167.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

