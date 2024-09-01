Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 260,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $752.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 2,266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

