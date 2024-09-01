General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in General Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $174.62 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

