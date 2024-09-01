Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,843,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 36,001.4% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,803,000 after buying an additional 2,272,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gentex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gentex by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.