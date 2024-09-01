Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

GPC stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

