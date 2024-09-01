Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $70,917,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 563,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

