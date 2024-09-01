Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

