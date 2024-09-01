Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.59. 3,674,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,569. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.