Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 455,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.66. 2,601,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.