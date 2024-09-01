Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 693,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,980,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,218. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

