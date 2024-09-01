Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 2.2% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.36. 1,033,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,283. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.64 and its 200 day moving average is $288.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

